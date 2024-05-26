Another Injured Star in Town for AEW Double or Nothing 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Top company star Wheeler Yuta is backstage for tonight's show. The former ROH Pure Champion has been dealing with concussion issues and hasn't wrestled since January. Yuta was originally scheduled for the Blackpool Combat Club’s visit to CMLL last month but was replaced by Matt Sydal.

The report does not specify if Yuta is just visiting or if he will be making his return. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this developing story. Don’t forget to follow along with our Double or Nothing coverage this evening.