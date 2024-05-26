WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson Admits Fear Over Darby Allin's Role in Anarchy in the Arena Match

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 26, 2024

Bryan Danielson Admits Fear Over Darby Allin's Role in Anarchy in the Arena Match

Bryan Danielson Admits He's "A Little Scared" of Darby Allin's Potential in Anarchy in the Arena Match

At AEW Double or Nothing, Bryan Danielson and Team AEW are set to face The Elite in the highly anticipated Anarchy in the Arena match. Known for its chaotic nature, this bout has left Danielson uncertain about what to expect from some of the competitors, particularly Darby Allin.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson shared his thoughts on the upcoming match, focusing on the unpredictability of several participants, including Darby Allin.

“The wildness and anarchy in this match, it’s really awesome,” Danielson commented. “You can be fighting out in the crowd with a world-class professional wrestler, like Okada. For as great as he is, we really don’t know what he’s like as a brawler.

“I kind of know what FTR will bring to the match, and I know what the Young Bucks will bring to the match. I’m not sure what Jack Perry will bring to the match. Honestly, I’m a little scared of what Darby is going to bring to the match. How about that flamethrower on Dynamite?

“I get really excited by not knowing how someone will react to a certain situation, and I’m really excited to see how Okada will react to this.”

Source: si.com
Tags: #aew #double or nothing #bryan danielson #darby allin

