Top WWE Star Uses Previously Banned Move, Backstage Name Responds

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 26, 2024

A notable WWE producer has commented on Cody Rhodes using a previously banned move during his match at King & Queen of the Ring.

Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of the May 25 premium live event. He emerged victorious after 24 minutes of action.

Fans were particularly excited when Cody Rhodes hit a Vertebreaker on Logan Paul. This move was previously banned in WWE, and fans were impressed with how well the relatively inexperienced Paul took the underhook piledriver.

“Hurricane” Shane Helms, who produced the match alongside Michael Hayes, commented on Twitter about Cody Rhodes using the move. Helms, who previously used the Vertebreaker as a signature move, tweeted:

"Perfect technique."

In a 2019 interview with Fightful, Shane Helms confirmed that WWE had banned the Vertebreaker to eliminate “all piledriver type maneuvers except for the Tombstone.” He noted that the ban was due to injuries caused by similar moves.

Since Triple H took over creative in 2022, WWE has seen significant changes, though it’s unclear how much this mandate has shifted.

Cody Rhodes has used the Vertebreaker outside of WWE, notably in his match against his brother Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing in 2019.


