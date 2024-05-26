Possible SPOILER For Tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2024

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

There’s growing speculation about whether MJF, the self-proclaimed "Salt of the Earth," will make a surprise return at AEW Double or Nothing this evening. Recovering faster than expected from his recent injuries, MJF is anticipated to rejoin AEW soon.

Initially, fans and analysts predicted his comeback would coincide with AEW Forbidden Door later this summer, especially since the event is set to take place in his hometown of Long Island. However, there are now whispers that he might make an early return at tonight’s show in Las Vegas.

According to PWInsider, MJF was seen boarding a plane to Phoenix, Arizona, earlier today. Given that Phoenix is just a few hours from Las Vegas, this has fueled rumors of a potential appearance at Double or Nothing. While this sighting is not a definitive sign of his return tonight, the buzz is certainly building.

Stay tuned for more updates as the situation unfolds.