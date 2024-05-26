WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 PPV From Las Vegas, NV

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 26, 2024

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with AEW Double Or Nothing taking place this evening, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

The show features an exciting lineup, including Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage for the AEW title, The Elite vs. Team AEW in an Anarchy in the Arena match, and Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS title. Additionally, “Timeless” Toni Storm will face Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s title, while Jon Moxley takes on Konosuke Takeshita in an IWGP title eliminator bout.

Also on the card are Chris Jericho vs. HOOK vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the FTW title, Bullet Club Gold vs. Death Triangle for the Unified AEW Trios titles, and Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International title. Adam Copeland will clash with Malakai Black for the TNT title in a Barbed Wire Cage match, and Trent Beretta faces Orange Cassidy. The pre-show includes The Acclaimed vs. Cage Of Agony and Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo.

