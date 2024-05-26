Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, May 25, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (5/25/2024)

The AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 "go-home" episode of AEW Collision kicks off on TBS with a live shot inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. as "Wild Thing" plays.

Jon Moxley, Don Callis Kick Off This Week's Show

Tony Schiavone welcomes us the show show as Jon Moxley makes his way to the ring five years to the day that he made his debut with the company, which is shown. He settles in the ring, but before he can say anything, Don Callis' theme hits and he makes his way out to the ring.

Mox stands silent as Callis struggles to talk into the mic loud enough to be heard over the crowd booing the living hell out of him every second he is speaking. He talks about the scar on his head and we see the footage of how Mox made it happen.

He talks about Mox seeing him in the hospital after it and telling him "you're one of us now." He proceeds to attempt to convince Mox to join The Don Callis Family. Mox says he's more likely to put 24 more stitches in his stupid head. Mox gets attacked from behind by Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita.

Takeshita badly beat down Mox with a steel chair and focuses a lot of the attack on his arm. He puts his arm through the chair and looks to stomp on it off the ropes. Out comes Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson to run them off. Security and doctors join them and look at Mox's arm to wrap up the segment.

Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

We see exclusive footage of Will Ospreay covered in blood and injured after the attack he endured at this week's AEW Dynamite. He yells into the camera covered in blood about how what they did wasn't enough to keep him down. He vows to beat Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing tomorrow night.

The theme for Daniel Garcia hits and out he comes to a nice pop. Already in the ring is one of his partners, Claudio Castagnoli. They will be joined by a mystery partner for Trios action against "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer and The Righteous. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard joins Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on commentary for this match.

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer's theme hits and out he comes. He stops and his music dies down. The catchy-ass theme for The Righteous plays and out comes his partners, Vincent and Dutch. The three head to the ring snapping their fingers for our first match of the evening. After a delay, Hiroshi Tanahashi's theme hits and out he comes as Claudio and Daniel's mystery partner.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Schiavone, McGuinness and Menard talk about "The Forbidden Door" being cracked open with Tanahashi's surprise appearance. They promote "The Forbidden Door 3" pay-per-view coming up next month in New York. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Castagnoli and Dutch.

After some brief back-and-forth action, we see Garcia doing his little dance as Tanahashi rocks out on his air guitar as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see the heel trio in the lead for a few minutes, only for Tanahashi to help his team regain their offensive control for the victory. Good opener to get things started here on this week's show. They try and get Claudio to dance with them after.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Hiroshi Tanahashi

The Lucha Bros vs. The Gunns

We see a biased video package made by The Elite for their Anarchy in the Arena match against Team AEW at tomorrow's AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view. The Gunns make their cool ring entrance, and The Lucha Bros make their equally cool ring walks for their first match back as a tag-team in quite some time.

The bell sounds and it's time to find out if the Death Triangle vs. Bullet Club Gold match tomorrow will be for the Unified AEW Trios Championships or not. The Lucha Bros start off strong, and have a ton of crowd support in doing so. Colten Gunn ends up hitting a picture-perfect drop kick, which shifts the offensive momentum to the duo from the Bang Gang Gang.

As The Gunns continue to dominate the action, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Penta is still isolated in the opposing corner. He eventually makes the much-needed hot tag to Rey Fenix, who helps his team take over. The two hit big double-team high spots and then score the win. With the victory, the match tomorrow is now for the titles. PAC comes out to celebrate. Jay White stares them down.

Winners: The Lucha Bros

Kyle O'Reilly vs. KM

Backstage, a smiley, happy Chris Jericho talks about "The Learning Tree" with Big Bill and being the longest-reigning "For The World" Champion in history at 34 days. Up walks "The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith, who promises Jericho he hasn't seen the last of him. "Thanks Bryan!" says a smiley Jericho in response after he walks off.

Inside the arena, Kyle O'Reilly's theme hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is his opponent, "Big" KM. O'Reilly quickly gets him down and locks in a submission. Schiavone thought KM was fading and going out, but he survives. Seconds later, O'Reilly rolls into a kneebar for the submission win in a quick match.

Winner: Kyle O'Reilly

Willow Nightingale Delivers Final Message Ahead Of AEW Double Or Nothing

A special Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale video package for the TBS Women's Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 airs and then we head to another break. When we return, Willow comes to the ring as advertised and cuts a passionate promo about nearly being paralyzed before coming to AEW and how she's going to retain her title tomorrow.

Backstage, Trent Beretta calls Orange Cassidy a con artist and promises to beat him tomorrow. Rocky Romero approaches him and talks friendly with him, but also about Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander and Chuck Taylor. He says no matter what happens, he hopes they can all put this in the past because they're most than friends. Trent says that's absolutely not happening and warns him never to interrupt him again.

The House Of Black vs. Gates Of Agony vs. The Infantry vs. The Acclaimed

Back inside the arena, the lights go out and The House of Black theme hits. Out comes the team of Brody King and Buddy Matthews for four-way tag-team action next here on AEW Collision. The Gates of Agony make their way out next as the second team in the match. "The Machine" Brian Cage come out with Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.

Out next are The Infantry duo of Carlie Bravo and Captain Shawn Dean. The duo head to the ring accompanied by Trish Adora as the third team in this one. Finally, we hear the familiar sounds of The Acclaimed theme music and out comes Max Caster and Anthony Bowens as the fourth and last team. Caster does his freestyle rap as they make their way to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see a lot of spot-after-spot sequence early on and then shift into a mid-match break. When we return, The House of Black duo fight their way to victory. We then see Malakai Black in the ring as Adam Copeland appears on the screen.

He cuts a dark promo to plant the seed of doubt in his head that The House might join him if Malakai loses. He talks about being a master manipulator and says Brody and Buddy know the evil that is in his heart. He says when the evil appears in someone's eyes, it's already too late. We head to another break.

Winners: The House Of Black

Mariah May vs. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch

When we return from the break, we see footage from last Wednesday of "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May winning a tag-team match and then Serena Deeb attacking Storm with a shoe and locking her in a submission.

We see exclusive black-and-white footage of Storm from Wednesday immediately after that happened. Back inside the arena, Mariah May makes her way to the ring.

Storm's protégé Mariah May comes out dressed up like old-school Toni Storm. She makes her way to the ring for our next match of the evening as Nigel McGuinness drools at the commentary desk. The theme for her opponent hits and out comes "Legit" Leyla Hirsch.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. May takes the early offensive lead. Hirsch loses her cool and tries to chest-to-chest bump her aggressively, but her face went into May's ample chest instead. May then gives her some motor-boat action on purpose for a big pop.

After McGuinness recovers from the heart attack he no doubt suffered as a result, Schiavone sends us to a mid-match commercial break with May in the offensive driver's seat. When we return, Mariah fights her way into victory. Nigel gives her a standing ovation afterwards. Serena Deeb is interviewed backstage about her title shot tomorrow.

Winner: Mariah May

Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, & Jay Lethal

It's main event time!

After the Deeb backstage interview, we see a video package for Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland's showdown for the AEW World Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 tomorrow night. We head to another quick commercial break before our final match of the evening.

When we return, we see footage of The Young Bucks doing an autograph signing appearance at a shoe store for their new Reebok pumps sneakers, which are out this coming Monday via Champs Sports. Back live, the theme for Bryan Danielson hits and out comes "The American Dragon" to a big pop.

The theme for his partners hits and out comes the popular FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Schiavone talks about the rough night in the office they had last week and how it's good to see them back on their feet here tonight. The first team is in the ring and waiting on their opposition for our final match of the night.

Out next is the three-person team of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and the massive Satnam Singh, accompanied by Karen Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Danielson and Jarrett kick things off for their respective teams.

After some early offensive dominance from Danielson and FTR, we see Singh help shift the momentum in his team's favor. Dutt talks trash as we transition into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Danielson finally gets a much needed hot tag and fires up with kicks and with the help of FTR, fights to a victory.

Once the match wraps up, Cash Wheeler gets on the mic and cuts a passionate promo about it being four years ago that FTR debuted in AEW. Dax Harwood talks about five years ago the company of AEW first started. He talks about FTR fighting for AEW tomorrow at Anarchy in the Arena because the fans deserve the suspension of disbelief destination.

"One more time, we get to be your hero. Top guys, out!" That's how the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 "go-home" episode of AEW Collision goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Bryan Danielson & FTR