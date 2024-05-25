TNA Slammiversary 2024 Tickets Available Now for 20th Annual Pay-Per-View on July 20 in Montreal

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Saturday, TNA Wrestling released a press statement revealing that tickets for their 20th annual TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view are now available for purchase, starting this morning, May 25, 2024.

TNA Wrestling Brings 20th Slammiversary To Montreal, Quebec, Canada On Saturday, July 20th At Verdun Auditorium

All TNA Championships Will Be Defended In Montreal; Natives PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey Will Be In Action On Back-to-Back Nights, July 20-21

TNA Wrestling returns to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the first time since 2011 when the 20th Slammiversary is held on Saturday night, July 20, at Verdun Auditorium. Slammiversary is one of the two biggest events of the year, every year, for TNA Wrestling – a showcase event that, in 2024, will celebrate the company’s 22nd year.

Slammiversary will air live around the world on pay-per-view with every TNA championship on the line. Then, on Sunday, July 21st, the TNA television trucks roll in Montreal to capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Tickets for both Montreal shows go on-sale Saturday, May 25, at 10am ET at TNAWrestling.com.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Montreal, led by hometown heroes PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Also wrestling in Montreal: reigning World Champion Moose, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and X Division Champion Mustafa Ali. In addition, the Montreal shows will feature Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, KUSHIDA, Eric Young, Sami Callihan, Frankie Kazarian, Steph De Lander, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Ash By Elegance, Eddie Edwards, Jake Something, Joe Hendry, Laredo Kid, Xia Brookside and many more.

