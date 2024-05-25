WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Montez Ford Set to Drop New Album Next Friday

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 25, 2024

Montez Ford Set to Drop New Album Next Friday

In addition to the Swerve Strickland and Chris Jericho “Fozzy” double-concert set for AEW ALL IN 2024 weekend in London, a WWE Superstar is also gearing up for a music release.

On Friday evening, Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to social media to announce his new album dropping next week on his birthday.

“Next Friday, May 31, on my birthday, another new album,” Ford wrote on Instagram. “My birthday gift to you all.”

Ford continued, “Sincerely with love, Tez.”

Ricochet and Lio Rush were among the fellow wrestlers to respond to the post, expressing their interest and excitement in the project.


Tags: #wwe #montez ford

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87683/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π