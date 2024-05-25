Preview of Tonight's AEW Collision "Go-Home" Episode for Double Or Nothing 2024 in Las Vegas

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The road to AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 culminates tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight, May 25, 2024, at 8/7c on TNT with the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 "go-home" episode of their weekly AEW Collision show.

Tonight's two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night live program features The Gunns, Austin & Colten Gunn, facing off against The Lucha Bros, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix. If The Lucha Bros win, the Bullet Club Gold vs. Death Triangle match at tomorrow's pay-per-view will be for the Unified AEW Trios Championship.

Additionally, the show will highlight a major Trios main event. Three members of Team AEW for Sunday's Anarchy in the Arena match at the PPV against The Elite, Bryan Danielson, and FTR, will compete against Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh.

These exciting matches, along with the final build to tomorrow’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view, go down tonight, live at 8/7c from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.