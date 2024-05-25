Bruce Prichard Believes The Nasty Boys Are WWE Hall of Fame Worthy

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard discussed former WWE Superstars and Tag Team Champions, The Nasty Boys, and their eligibility for the WWE Hall of Fame. Prichard firmly believes The Nasty Boys "absolutely" deserve the honor. He elaborated on his views about the tag team:

"From my point of view, I look at them affectionately. I think, to some people that might think that they took liberties with them or what have you, look, it was a gimmick, and the gimmick was unique and different and that’s what made them stand out. So, more power to them, and I applaud the fact that they were able to do that."

The Nasty Boys captured the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania VII in 1991 by defeating The Hart Foundation. However, they lost the titles later that year at SummerSlam 1991 to The Legion of Doom in a Street Fight.