WWE Reveals Celebrity Appearance for 2024 King and Queen of the Ring

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 25, 2024

WWE hosted their King and Queen of the Ring go-home episode of SmackDown last night at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During the show, it was announced that top celebrity Ibrahim Al Hajjaj will be appearing at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE later today, May 25th, also at the Jeddah Super Dome.

Al Hajjaj previously appeared at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event as a special guest on an episode of MizTV.

