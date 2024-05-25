WWE Reveals Celebrity Appearance for 2024 King and Queen of the Ring

WWE hosted their King and Queen of the Ring go-home episode of SmackDown last night at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During the show, it was announced that top celebrity Ibrahim Al Hajjaj will be appearing at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE later today, May 25th, also at the Jeddah Super Dome.
Al Hajjaj previously appeared at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event as a special guest on an episode of MizTV.
Ibrahim Al Hajjaj will once again be featured in WWE tomorrow at #WWEKingAndQueen.— EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) May 24, 2024
LMFAOOOOOOOOO NOT AGAIN
IT WAS ALMOST UNBEARABLE LAST TIME 😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ajWSA2eUYI
