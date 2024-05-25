Will Ospreay SLAMS WWE: 'Appalling' Treatment of Ricochet

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ahead of his first title shot in AEW, Will Ospreay has criticized WWE’s “appalling” use of current WWE Speed Champion Ricochet.

Before becoming major stars in two of the top professional wrestling companies, Will Ospreay and Ricochet shared the squared circle several times, delivering buzzworthy bouts that put both men on the map.

Since their star-making matches in NJPW’s Best of Super Juniors tournament in 2016 and 2017, their careers have taken different paths. Ricochet signed with WWE, while Ospreay became a top star in New Japan before eventually joining All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with Liam Crowley of ComicBook.com, Will Ospreay discussed his history with Ricochet. He noted that he sometimes gets “sad” about how people are forgetting who Ricochet used to be. Ospreay said:

“I keep up with him all the time and sometimes I get a little bit sad about it. I hope he’s not sad and I hope he’s real happy.

“I keep up with him as much as I can, but I feel like people are forgetting who Ricochet was once upon a time.

“All of these high-flyers that you see, and myself included, we all took inspiration from Pac and Ricochet.”

Expressing his frustration with WWE’s treatment of Ricochet, Ospreay stated:

“The fact that they only value his time for under five minutes is appalling to me.

“I just want people to remember who he is. If you go and look at 2012-2013 Dragon Gate Ricochet, he was untouchable at the time.

“When it came to this generation of high-flyers, he was the greatest. He’s the greatest high-flyer ever. I know it sounds weird, but I do include put him on the same level as Rey Mysterio.”

Will Ospreay will challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship this Sunday, May 26 at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.