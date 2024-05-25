First Match Announced for "The Buy-In" Pre-Show at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The first official match for the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view pre-show has been announced.

Deonna Purrazzo appeared on this week’s taped AEW Rampage show, which aired at a special start time of 6/5 on Friday. During the show, she issued a challenge to Thunder Rosa for the upcoming All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend.

AEW later confirmed the bout during the show.

It has now been revealed that the Purrazzo vs. Rosa match will be the first official bout for “The Buy-In” pre-show at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024, taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.