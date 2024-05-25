WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Mercedes Mone Declares ‘No Competition’ Between AEW and WWE, Criticizes Online Behavior

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 25, 2024

Mercedes Mone Declares ‘No Competition’ Between AEW and WWE, Criticizes Online Behavior

During an interview with USMagazine.com, AEW star Mercedes Mone shared her thoughts on the competition between WWE and AEW.

"I feel like there should be no competition when it’s between companies. It just needs to be competition between the wrestlers, seeing who wants to be the main event of the show, to make the most money. I’m competing with everybody here in AEW to let them know I’m the face of the company. I’m not competing with any other company."

Mone also commented on the impact of online behavior in the wrestling community:

"A lot of things just trail from the Internet. People are just so in their phones. Going on the Internet and bragging and complaining and they’re not actually living in the real world. When they come out into the real world and they actually go to wrestling shows and enjoy things with wrestling fans, they know that this is all just so much fun. People just like to drag things and be mean on the Internet just to be mean on the Internet. When they come to these shows, it’s a whole different feeling."

New WWE Star Expected to Surpass Asuka's Achievements in NXT

At the 2024 WWE NXT Stand and Deliver PLE, international wrestling star Giulia was spotted ringside with William Regal. Fightful.com reporte [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 25, 2024 06:28AM

Source: usmagazine.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #mercedes mone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87671/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π