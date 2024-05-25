WWE's Initial Plans for NXT Battleground Main Event Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The second edition of WWE NXT is now set for June 9, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with significant changes to both the location and main event.

Initially scheduled for this Sunday at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, the event's confirmed matches include NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defending against Joe Coffey and Wes Lee in a triple threat match, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defending her title against an unknown opponent, a ladder match to crown the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion featuring Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Fallon Henley, and two other stars, and an NXT Underground match between Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice.

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Trick Williams was originally set to defend the NXT Title against Noam Dar in the main event. However, Dar has been off TV, and Williams was attacked by Gallus on the latest show.

In the recent NXT TV episode, Williams was involved in a segment with Meta-Four, missing Darr, which led to an attack by Joe Coffey and Gallus. Je’Von Evans tried to intervene but was outnumbered. WWE has confirmed Evans and Williams will face Gallus next week.

There's a chance WWE might add Williams vs. Dar for Battleground during the show's week.