Triple H Reveals Major Prize for 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Winners

During an event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced:
“In the past, King and Queen of the Ring, it was such an honor to be in that tournament and to win that tournament on your own, to have that launch you to another place. But I wanted that tournament to stand on its own, and I didn’t want to announce this part of it until we got here. But I’ll let all of you know that tonight that the winner of the King of the Ring tournament and the winner of the Queen of the Ring tournament will both go on to matches with the title of their respective brands. So they will both get world title shots, either WWE or world title at Summerslam.”
Here is the current card for this Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring PLE:
Undisputed WWE Title
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul
King of the Ring Tournament Final
Gunther vs. Randy Orton or Tama Tonga
Queen of the Ring Tournament Final
Lyra Valkyria vs. Bianca Belair or Nia Jax
WWE Women’s Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan
WWE Intercontinental Title
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com