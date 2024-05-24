WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Triple H Reveals Major Prize for 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Winners

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 24, 2024

Triple H Reveals Major Prize for 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Winners

During an event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced:

“In the past, King and Queen of the Ring, it was such an honor to be in that tournament and to win that tournament on your own, to have that launch you to another place. But I wanted that tournament to stand on its own, and I didn’t want to announce this part of it until we got here. But I’ll let all of you know that tonight that the winner of the King of the Ring tournament and the winner of the Queen of the Ring tournament will both go on to matches with the title of their respective brands. So they will both get world title shots, either WWE or world title at Summerslam.”

Here is the current card for this Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring PLE:

Undisputed WWE Title

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul

King of the Ring Tournament Final

Gunther vs. Randy Orton or Tama Tonga

Queen of the Ring Tournament Final

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bianca Belair or Nia Jax

WWE Women’s Title

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Intercontinental Title

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed


Tags: #wwe #king of the ring #queen of the ring #king and queen of the ring

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87667/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π