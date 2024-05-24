Potential Return Date for MJF to AEW Television Revealed

As witnessed at the 2023 AEW Worlds End PPV event, Samoa Joe triumphed over MJF to capture the world championship. Since that event, MJF has been absent from AEW television. In March, it was reported that MJF’s shoulder injury was “significant,” and his recovery has been “progressing slower” than initially anticipated.
According to Fightful.com, discussions are underway regarding MJF’s potential return to AEW. Sources within the company anticipate MJF’s return sooner rather than later, with the belief that he could be back on AEW television by the 2024 Forbidden Door PPV event in New York, if not earlier.
Regarding MJF’s contract status, he reportedly received a contract extension with AEW following the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV event. While MJF has not publicly confirmed his status, it is reported that he remains under contract for a considerable period and is among the highest-paid wrestlers in AEW as per the new deal.
⚡ Many AEW Wrestlers Report Growing Frustrations
2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as the company seeks to secure a new media rights deal, with its curre [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 24, 2024 10:08AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com