Potential Return Date for MJF to AEW Television Revealed

As witnessed at the 2023 AEW Worlds End PPV event, Samoa Joe triumphed over MJF to capture the world championship. Since that event, MJF has been absent from AEW television. In March, it was reported that MJF’s shoulder injury was “significant,” and his recovery has been “progressing slower” than initially anticipated.

According to Fightful.com, discussions are underway regarding MJF’s potential return to AEW. Sources within the company anticipate MJF’s return sooner rather than later, with the belief that he could be back on AEW television by the 2024 Forbidden Door PPV event in New York, if not earlier.

Regarding MJF’s contract status, he reportedly received a contract extension with AEW following the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV event. While MJF has not publicly confirmed his status, it is reported that he remains under contract for a considerable period and is among the highest-paid wrestlers in AEW as per the new deal.