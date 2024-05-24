WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three Title Matches Announced For TNA Against All Odds 2024

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 24, 2024

The lineup for TNA's next special event is coming together.

During this week's episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, three major title matches were revealed for the upcoming TNA Against All Odds 2024 show.

The main event will feature Moose defending the TNA World Championship against "BROKEN" Matt Hardy.

Additionally, Mustafa Ali will face Trent Seven for the TNA X-Division Championship. The TNA World Tag-Team Championships will see Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards taking on Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth.

TNA Against All Odds 2024 is set to air on TNA Plus on Friday, June 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #against all odds

