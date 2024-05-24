WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament Finals Scheduled for July 10 in Calgary with Martha Hart Set to Appear

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 24, 2024

The 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Memorial is set to begin soon.

The Calgary Sun released an article on Thursday confirming the dates for this year’s annual AEW tournament honoring the legacy of the late pro wrestling legend.

Although AEW has yet to officially announce anything, the article revealed that the tournament finals will take place on July 10 in Calgary, with Dr. Martha Hart once again present to honor the winners of the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Martha Hart expressed her trust in AEW, saying, "I trust AEW to highlight, promote, and honor Owen’s wrestling legacy. We are now working together to ensure that legacy continues."

Chris Jericho also spoke about working with Martha, stating, "We’ve worked with Martha to have him shown in a positive, respectful light, as an influential talent. It’s great for Owen’s legacy and for the foundation, and that’s what Martha always cared about. Through the foundation, she was able to take this horrible tragedy and turn it into a huge positive. We wanted to build on that."

Source: calgaryherald.com
