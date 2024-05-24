WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Health Update on Jim Ross Following Hospitalization

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 24, 2024

There has been much concern for legendary announcer Jim Ross after he revealed a visit to the ER for shortness of breath in Norman, Oklahoma. This illness caused him to miss this week’s episode of his podcast, Grilling JR.

Ross has faced numerous health challenges recently, including cancer surgery in early February and a broken hip earlier this year.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Ross will miss Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was slated to call some matches.

Meltzer wrote, “He said that he has a Class A flu and raised heart enzymes to go along with breathing issues but was getting excellent care and expects to be fine in a few days.”

WNS wishes Jim Ross all the very best in his recovery.

Source: f4wonline.com
