Respecting Boundaries: Cora Jade's Message to Wrestling Fans

Fans sometimes cross the line with their favorite celebrities, including pro wrestlers. Over the years, there have been numerous instances of stalking or problematic encounters between fans and wrestlers.

Cora Jade has recently experienced this firsthand, emphasizing the importance of respecting boundaries. Currently sidelined with a serious injury, Jade will be out of action for the next several months, possibly up to a year.

In addition to her injury, Jade faced an unsettling situation where fans discovered her personal home address and sent mail directly to it, a boundary she was not comfortable with. She kindly reminded fans to direct all correspondence to the Performance Center instead.

She wrote, “I love and appreciate all fan mail, but if you are going to send it, please refrain from sending it to my personal address or, more importantly, my parents’. All fan mail can be sent to the PC addressed to me :)”