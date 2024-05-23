WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Rampage Spoilers for May 24, 2024: Featuring Mercedes Mone's Shocking Appearance

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 23, 2024

AEW Rampage Spoilers for May 24, 2024: Featuring Mercedes Mone's Shocking Appearance

After the May 22, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the May 24 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of F4WOnline.com:

PAC defeated Rocky Romero.

Chris Jericho, on commentary, cut a promo about the FTW Championship. Katsuyori Shibata came out and battled Big Bill. Hook arrived and attacked Chris Jericho, leading to a fight in the crowd.

Samoa Joe defeated Dom Kubrick.

Rush defeated Isiah Kassidy.

Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander defeated Alex Windsor and Anna Jay. Mercedes Mone hit the ring, battling Nightingale. Mone ended up with the TBS Championship, parading with the title before tossing it out of the ring to end the show.

Jim Ross Faces Health Scare Again

On Thursday, WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator Jim Ross shared some troubling news about his health on social media. "Unexpected [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 23, 2024 12:45PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87658/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π