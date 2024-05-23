AEW Rampage Spoilers for May 24, 2024: Featuring Mercedes Mone's Shocking Appearance

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

After the May 22, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the May 24 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of F4WOnline.com:

PAC defeated Rocky Romero.

Chris Jericho, on commentary, cut a promo about the FTW Championship. Katsuyori Shibata came out and battled Big Bill. Hook arrived and attacked Chris Jericho, leading to a fight in the crowd.

Samoa Joe defeated Dom Kubrick.

Rush defeated Isiah Kassidy.

Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander defeated Alex Windsor and Anna Jay. Mercedes Mone hit the ring, battling Nightingale. Mone ended up with the TBS Championship, parading with the title before tossing it out of the ring to end the show.