Jim Ross Faces Health Scare Again

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 23, 2024

On Thursday, WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator Jim Ross shared some troubling news about his health on social media.

"Unexpected trip to ER in Norman this morning," Ross revealed about his emergency room visit earlier today. "Shortness of breath."

Ross concluded, "That’s all for now."

Our best wishes are with Jim Ross.


