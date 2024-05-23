WWE Announces SummerSlam Will Expand to Two Nights in 2026

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Minnesota may have missed out on hosting WrestleMania 41 in 2025, but WWE has just announced that SummerSlam will be heading to Minneapolis for a thrilling two-night event in 2026. The action is set to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium on the weekend of August 1 and 2, 2026.

Here is WWE’s press release:

WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE), today announced that Minneapolis will host WWE SummerSlam over two nights on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The 2026 edition of SummerSlam will be the first Premium Live Event in Minneapolis since TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs in 2019 and will mark the first time WWE will host a stadium event in the city. In addition to the massive two-night event, WWE and MNSE will deliver a host of fan and community events in the days leading up to and after SummerSlam.

“U.S. Bank Stadium is an absolutely world-class venue, situated in a city with rich wrestling history and an amazing fan base,” said Chris Legentil, WWE EVP, Talent Relations & Head of Communications. “We’re excited to bring two nights of SummerSlam to Minneapolis in 2026.”

“U.S. Bank Stadium is honored to host WWE’s SummerSlam on Minnesota’s biggest stage in 2026,” said Michael Vekich, Chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. “We look forward to providing a warm welcome and best-in-class experience at U.S. Bank Stadium for WWE Superstars, staff, fans, and guests.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the WWE Universe to Minnesota for SummerSlam,” said Wendy Blackshaw, President and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events. “We will make this summertime wrestling extravaganza accessible for fans of all ages. Through a variety of festivities and ancillary events in the Twin Cities and affordable tickets to the main events at U.S. Bank Stadium, this will be a SummerSlam for all.”

U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings, is a state-of-the-art indoor facility in the heart of Minneapolis which opened in 2016. The stadium has hosted several high-profile events such as Super Bowl LII (2018) and the NCAA Men’s Final Four (2019). In 2023, The Athletic named U.S. Bank Stadium the NFL’s top venue.

The announcement comes on the heels of a record-breaking ticket on-sale event for this year’s SummerSlam which will take place at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, August 3. In 2023, SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit set a gate record for any non-WrestleMania eventwith $8.5 million, which has since been surpassed by the 2024 Royal Rumble in January.

To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/summerslam2026-presale-registration.