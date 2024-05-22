WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Darby Allin Training Sting's Son to Wrestle

Posted By: James Walsh on May 22, 2024

Darby Allin Training Sting's Son to Wrestle

Sting’s son is training to follow in his father’s footsteps!

And Darby Allin is helping.

Following his recent surprise return to AEW to replace the injured Eddie Kingston in the Anarchy In The Arena match at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view, Darby Allin spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an interview.

During the discussion, the popular AEW performer revealed that Sting’s son Steven, who along with Garrett Borden, were part of the ring entrance for Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, has been staying at his house, sleeping in a tent in his front yard, while training to become a pro wrestler.

According to Allin, Sting’s son did not previously have any interest in becoming a pro wrestler, but caught the bug while being part of the fun at AEW Revolution 2024 earlier this year. Allin has a ring at his house to help Steven train.

The complete Darby Allin interview will be released this Thursday at Fightful.com.

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #darby allin #sting #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87650/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π