Brandi Rhodes Discovers She Has Stage 4 Endometriosis, Undergoes Surgery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Brandi Rhodes is in recovery after surgery.

The wife of Cody Rhodes wrote on X that after being inspired by Maryse, who was diagnosed with multiple pre-cancerous tumors on her ovaries that ultimately required a total hysterectomy, she pushed on with her own health issues only to find out that she has Stage 4 endometriosis.



Because of this, she underwent successful surgery yesterday.



“Three years of pain with no answers,” she wrote. “Maryse’s story encouraged me to press on. Many appts later, we found the answer. Stage 4 endometriosis.”



She continued, “Successful surgery today. Ladies, listen to your bodies. We don’t have to live with pain. Advocate for yourself. Finally on the road to recovery, we have to talk more about women’s health. Love you Cody Rhodes. I am so blessed with your love.”