WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Eddie Kingston's Multiple Leg Injuries to Sideline Him Through the Rest of 2024

Posted By: James Walsh on May 21, 2024

Eddie Kingston's Multiple Leg Injuries to Sideline Him Through the Rest of 2024

As previously noted, Eddie Kingston was attacked by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry at the NJPW Resurgence event in Ontario, CA. The angle was meant to build up The Bucks, Perry, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kingston, Bryan Danielson, and FTR in an Anarchy in the Arena match at the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event. However, it was reported that Kingston had been hurt during his match at the event.

It was initially reported that Kingston suffered a tibular fracture to his leg from his NJPW match. This week, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com received an injury update directly from Kingston. Kingston confirmed that he also suffered tears to his ACL and meniscus that will require surgery. While Kingston had hoped to be back by AEW’s All In: London, his post-surgery recovery will likely put him out of action for the remainder of 2024.

Kingston gave a brief statement to PWInsider.com…

“This part of the game. Injuries happen. I will be back.”

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #eddie kingston #aew #njpw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87647/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π