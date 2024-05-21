Eddie Kingston's Multiple Leg Injuries to Sideline Him Through the Rest of 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As previously noted, Eddie Kingston was attacked by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry at the NJPW Resurgence event in Ontario, CA. The angle was meant to build up The Bucks, Perry, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kingston, Bryan Danielson, and FTR in an Anarchy in the Arena match at the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event. However, it was reported that Kingston had been hurt during his match at the event.



It was initially reported that Kingston suffered a tibular fracture to his leg from his NJPW match. This week, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com received an injury update directly from Kingston. Kingston confirmed that he also suffered tears to his ACL and meniscus that will require surgery. While Kingston had hoped to be back by AEW’s All In: London, his post-surgery recovery will likely put him out of action for the remainder of 2024.



Kingston gave a brief statement to PWInsider.com…



“This part of the game. Injuries happen. I will be back.”