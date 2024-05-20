WWE Raw Results (5/20/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, May 20, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (5/20/2024)

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature gets us started. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show on commentary as we see shots from earlier today of "Main Event" Jey Uso, GUNTHER, IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria arriving to the building.

Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable (Non-Title)

Inside the arena, Sami Zayn's theme hits and out comes the WWE Intercontinental Champion to kick things off with non-title action in our opening contest. Before the match, Zayn cuts a "Mind, Body & Soul" promo, calling himself the soul, Chad Gable the mind and Bronson Reed the body heading into his triple-threat I-C title defense at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Zayn vows to retain the title and then the theme for his scheduled opponent for tonight's first bout of the evening, Chad Gable hits. Out he comes accompanied by his fellow Alpha Academy members, taking exception to Zayn calling him manipulative. He says in reality, he's too damn nice. He says he's been too nice to Zayn and way too nice to the three Alpha Academy clowns with him.

Gable then takes a moment to dress each one down verbally, with Otis being the last in order, which he says was by design because Otis is by far the biggest loser of the bunch. Zayn says we've all heard enough of this. He has a question for the Alpha Academy. He asks how much longer are they going to deal with Chad Gable's crap? Gable tells Zayn not to talk to Alpha Academy.

They have re-dedicated themselves to him. The fans boo and Gable says he's sick and tired of Zayn talking about his heart and soul. He says it's pathetic. He says he doesn't have to pin Zayn for him to lose his title in Saudi Arabia, but he's going to. He says he's not only taking his title, but also his soul. Zayn says that's all well and good, but the last he checked Saudi Arabia isn't for another five days.

Zayn says the last he checked, he and Gable are scheduled for one-on-one competition tonight. Zayn says he's dressed and ready to go, and so is Gable. He suggests they do it right here and right now. Gable proceeds to the ring as fans chant "Sami! Sami!" The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Zayn goes to work on Gable with punches and then clotheslines him to the floor.

Alpha Academy comes to check on Gable, but he throws a fit on them. Cole yells "They were helping you!" as we fade into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Gable has taken over, as he is in the offensive lead in the ring. He connects with a suplex on Zayn. He looks for a top-rope head butt, but Zayn rolls out of the way. Zayn hits a clothesline and looks for his Blue Thunder Bomb, but Gable counters with a T-Bone suplex.

Gable then leaves Zayn throat-first over the middle ropes and purposely ties the referee up after telling Maxxine Dupri at ringside to slap Zayn. Dupri looks torn and ends up not doing it. Gable yells at her, asking what's wrong with her before re-engaging in the action with Zayn. Zayn takes over again, but when they fight out to the floor, Gable uses Maxxine as a shield. Zayn is a gentleman, and it costs him, as Gable takes over.

We see Gable try the same thing with Akira Tozawa, setting Zayn up over the ropes and tying up the referee so he can get in a cheap shot. Tozawa, like Dupri, won't do it. Gable calls them both losers and orders them to go to the back. They do. Gable turns around into a Blue Thunder Bomb from Zayn for a close two-count. Gable rolls out to the floor to recover and we see a QR code production glitch as we head into another mid-match break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Gable hitting repeated German suplexes. Zayn counters and hits one of his own and then a Michinoku Driver into a close two-count. Otis is shown watching on at ringside. Zayn looks for the Helluva Kick, but Gable catches his leg and transitions into an ankle lock. Zayn eventually makes it to the ropes and then rolls out to the floor. Gable ties up the ref as Otis stands over Zayn. Otis can't do it, either.

Gable jumps out to the floor and rolls Zayn back in and then gets in Otis' face and reads him with the riot act before slapping him across the face. He grabs the I-C title and heads into the ring, but Zayn snatches him up and connects with an exploder suplex in the corner. Zayn backs up for the Helluva Kick, but Otis hops on the apron and turns Zayn inside-out before the referee's back. Gable follows up with a Chaos Theory into a bridge for the pin.

Winner: Chad Gable

Bron Breakker vs. Kale Dixon

An IYO SKY vignette airs with her boasting about how she is going to win the Queen of the Ring after beating Lyra Valkyria in the semifinals tonight. Cole and Pat McAfee run down the lineup for tonight as the official match graphics flash across the screen, and then we see Bron Breakker walking the halls backstage.

He makes his Raw debut when we return. When we return, Alpha Academy is being interviewed when an incident breaks out. The camera follows it and shows the LWO freaking out as one of the members appears to have been attacked. Back inside the arena, Bron Breakker's theme hits and out he comes as McAfee barks like a dog on commentary.

Already in the ring is his scheduled opponent, NXT Level Up competitor, Kale Dixon. The bell sounds and off we go as McAfee lets out a few more loud barks on commentary. Breakker hesitates and then turns and sprints across the ring, running through Dixon with a spear. He then launches him out to the floor, runs around the ring, and sprint-spears him again.

Back in the ring, the ref stops the action to check on Dixon. He comes to the conclusion that he can't continue and he calls the match off. Breakker argues the decision with the ref. The ref checks on Dixon again as Breakker looks pissed. The ref helps Dixon up, but Breakker sprints back-and-forth on the ring ropes before blasting through poor Dixon with another vicious spear.

He kicks him to the floor and grabs steel ring steps, but multiple referees come out and stops him. He then grabs a steel chair and blasts Dixon with it. Several additional officials and medics come out to check on Dixon and try and keep Breakker from inflicting more damage. Breakker turns and walks off as we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Queen Of The Ring

Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

When we return, we see Adam Pearce running with Kale Dixon on a stretcher that is being loaded into an ambulance. Breakker approaches him and Pearce demands an explanation. Breakker says Pearce can't control him. He says Pearce didn't pick him for King of the Ring and that's on him. Back inside the arena, Cole and McAfee reset things and introduce a video package.

The video package tells how things led up to our Raw Semifinal bout in the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring. Backstage live, Becky Lynch gives Lyra Valkyria some words of encouragement before her theme hits and she walks through the curtain. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion then heads to the ring for our third match of the evening.

Damage CTRL's theme hits next and out comes IYO SKY accompanied by Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane. She heads to the ring and then the bell sounds to get our lone Queen of the Ring bout of the evening officially off-and-running. Valkyria gets SKY down for a two-count early, and lets SKY know how close it was as we settle into a commercial break almost immediately into the start of this one.

Back from the break, we see that SKY has turned the tide and shifted the offensive momentum in her favor during the commercials. She is focusing her attack on the back of Valkyria. Lyra fights back with an assortment of kicks. She hits a high cross body splash off the top for a close two-count. She locks IYO up in a wild standing submission.

The two do some impressive chain wrestling and submission reversals. IYO sees her nose is bleeding and charges at Lyra. She knocks her out to the floor and lives up to her "Genius of the Sky" nickname with an impressive moonsault. On that note, we head into another mid-match commercial break as this high stakes QOTR bout continues. When we return, we see SKY still in the lead back in the ring.

Valkyria hits a tornado DDT and another big suplex for a two-count. She is frustrated after only getting two. SKY hits a German suplex and connects with a running Meteora in the corner. She goes for the moonsault-finisher, but Lyra stops her. IYO hits a power bomb and goes again for the Over The Moon-sault. This time Lyra moves. She gets a roll-up out of nowhere for the win to earn her spot in the finals.

Winner and ADVANCING to the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Finals: Lyra Valkyria

WWE World Tag-Team Championship

Awesome Truth (C) vs. The Judgment Day

After the match, Jackie Redmond has a quick word with Lyra in the ring about being so close to becoming this year's Queen of the Ring. Backstage, Awesome Truth are in their ring gear ahead of their WWE World Tag-Team Championship defense tonight against The Judgment Day. R-Truth tells Miz that he spoke with Andre The Giant and he promised to have their backs tonight.

Miz tells him he's been dead for years. Truth says trust him. We then see Ilja Dragunov being interviewed about GUNTHER when up walks Ricochet, who assures him that just because he got the better of him once doesn't mean they don't have unfinished business. Out of nowhere, Bron Breakker runs over Ricochet with a spear. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see doctors checking on Ricochet. Adam Pearce is shown watching with Ilja Dragunov, who is holding his arm in pain and looking pissed. Cole and McAfee help us reset by introducing a video package. The package looks at the events leading up to tonight's Raw Semifinal in the ongoing 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament, which features GUNTHER vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso.

After the package wraps up, we see "The Ring General" GUNTHER in the empty Greensboro Coliseum talking about how "Main Event" Jey Uso might be the better entertainer between the two, but when the bell rings, none of that will matter as it will come down to who is the better wrestler. GUNTHER assures Jey Uso he is superior in that regard. We see footage of Carlito's recent alignment with The Judgment Day.

From there, we settle backstage live inside The Judgment Day clubhouse. Damian Priest approaches Finn Balor and JD McDonagh and asks if they're bringing home the tag titles. He then tells Carlito he saw what he did to Cruz Del Toro. He says this ain't the A.P.A. and they're not his personal security. He tells him to keep earning his keep.

Balor tells Priest he feels it should be them out there tonight, but he understands Priest is the champ now. Carlito tries small chat with Priest, who wants nothing to do with it. Back inside the arena, Awesome Truth comes out rapping "What's up?!" to the "people over there." Mad lyrics, yo. Miz does his best to keep up with the back-up lyrics, but only knew about two of the words. We head to a pre-match break.

When we return, The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh make their way out accompanied by Dominik Mysterio. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our lone title tilt of the evening. We see some back-and-forth action and then Dominik provides a distraction, which allows Balor to attack from the apron. As The Judgment Day take over, we head into a mid-match break.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see McDonagh working over Miz, with Miz looking to try and make a much-needed tag to Truth. He eventually does, and Truth does the John Cena comeback spots. Miz joins in. Carlito runs out to interfere, and Dom hops on the apron again as well. This brings out Andre The ...I mean...Braun Strowman, who restores order. Awesome Truth pick up the win thanks to "The Monster."

Winners and STILL WWE World Tag-Team Champions: Awesome Truth

Becky Lynch Addresses Liv Morgan Title Match In Saudi Arabia

Backstage, we once again see Becky Lynch encourage a fellow member of the Fighting Irish, Lyra Valkyria, to win the Queen of the Ring. We then see Valkyria approached by Liv Morgan. The two have words and Morgan slaps her, laughs and walks off as we head to another commercial break. We also see Sonya Deville appear backstage.

When we return, Sami Zayn is backstage and confronted by Bronson Reed. Reed assures him he's going to take his I-C title this weekend in Saudi Arabia. He walks off. Zayn turns and sees Otis. He is upset that Otis cost him his match earlier and says he expected better from him. Otis apologizes. Zayn says he knows he means it because he's a good guy. He tells him to stop listening to Gable and starts listening to the fans.

Inside the arena, Becky Lynch's theme hits. "The Man" makes her way out to the ring to a big pop from the Greensboro crowd. The WWE Women's World Champion begins, "The Man has come back around to Greensboro, North Carolina!" She talks about her title defense this weekend in Saudi Arabia against Liv Morgan. Morgan comes out and cuts her off. They each state their case for why they're gonna win and this quickly wraps up.

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

Damage CTRL vs. Maxxine Dupri & Liv Morgan vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

We shoot backstage where we see Damian Priest waiting as the rest of The Judgment Day and Carlito arrive to The Judgment Day Clubhouse after losing to Awesome Truth and being bested by Braun Strowman. Priest tells Carlito he told him he needed to earn his keep. He tells JD McDonagh to go talk to Adam Pearce and demand a match against Strowman for next week. He says he doesn't recognize The Judgment Day anymore and walks off.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Damage CTRL hits and out comes the duo of Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai for a scheduled fatal-four-way eliminator match to determine the next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships. As the Damage CTRL duo make their way out and head to the ring, we transition into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Xavier Woods in the doctors room getting his knee checked on. He is confronted by Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross sends him a threatening warning and walks off. Back inside the arena, we see Damage CTRL wrapping up their ring entrance, in progress. The theme for Shayna Baszler hits and out she comes with Zoey Stark.

Next to come out are Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile, followed by the team of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, where we will find out who will earn the next crack at the reigning WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions. Ivy and Kairi kick things off as the legal two. Immediately we see other members of all the teams just run into the ring and start doing spots one after the other.

Carter and Chance hit a Keg Stand spot onto the pile of all of the bodies of the rest of the competitors in this match on the floor at ringside. As the action resumes back inside the ring, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, everyone gets a close near fall spot until finally Baszler and Stark hit a double-team finisher to earn the victory.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

King Of The Ring

GUNTHER vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso

Backstage, Kayla Braxton talks with Ludwig Kaiser, who assures us that GUNTHER is ready for "Main Event" Jey Uso tonight. He then talks about Sheamus and says he can either stay at home and protect his legacy, or he can return and Kaiser can send him packing again. He walks off and then Drew McIntyre walks up.

He talks about not being booked tonight and then gives his opinion on Damian Priest as champion and the King of the Ring. We head to another break. Backstage when we return, we see Gable talking to The Creed Brothers. They walk off and Gable sees Otis. He thinks Otis apologized to Zayn to purposely tug at his heart strings. He then bullies Otis into vowing he will help him get the I-C title this weekend.

We then shoot to "Main Event" Jey Uso, who is backstage in his ring gear. In typical YEET-friendly fashion, he delivers a fired-up promo and then throws on the shades. He is super hyped up and the new trend of single-camera shots being extended and moving all around, we see Uso go from his interview spot all the way to the ring without any cuts.

Uso settles inside the ring and the crowd is almost as hot as they were in France, singing along with Uso, doing the wave with their cell phone "Fireflies" flashlights, etc. The music dies down and then we hear the familiar sounds of GUNTHER's entrance tune. Out comes the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time for our main event of the evening.

On that note, we settle into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, the bell immediately sounds and off we go with our Raw Semifinal bout in the ongoing 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament. The winner of this one will face the winner of Friday's SmackDown Semifinal bout in the KOTR tourney between Randy Orton and Tama Tonga. GUNTHER goes to work on Uso with chops.

Uso fires back with punches. He decks GUNTHER, who crashes out to the floor at ringside. Uso builds up a full head of steam and connects with a suicide dive on GUNTHER, sailing through the ropes and splashing onto him at ringside. Back in the ring, Uso goes for a high spot but GUNTHER moves and then sends Uso shoulder first into the ring post.

He continues to target the right arm of Uso, sending him into the ring steps. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as GUNTHER is in a healthy offensive lead. When we return, we see much of the same, with GUNTHER controlling Uso and working on his injured right arm. Uso fights back and hits a huge top-rope Samoan Drop.

GUNTHER fights back with chops and power bombs Uso into a pin attempt. Uso fires up for another comeback, but again "The Ring General" beats him down with loud chops that echo throughout the Greensboro Coliseum. Uso's chest is bright red. Uso slaps GUNTHER, which only angers GUNTHER, who proceeds to chop the crap out of him in the corner.

Uso hits a spear and an Uso splash, but lands on his bad arm. The delay causes him to only get a two count on the follow-up pin attempt. GUNTHER loses his cool, pounds the crap out of Uso and then slaps him in a tight arm and head choke. Uso passes out and Cole quickly wraps things up as this week's show abruptly goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and ADVANCING to the 2024 WWE King Of The Ring Finals: GUNTHER