Title Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 20, 2024

Title Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced an exciting new match for tonight’s episode of Raw from Greensboro, NC, at the Greensboro Coliseum. This episode will serve as the go-home edition before Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event (PLE) in Saudi Arabia.

Already on the card are:

- Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

- Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring semifinals

- Gunther vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring semifinals

The non-title bout between Zayn and Gable comes just days before Zayn defends his title in a triple threat match against Gable and Bronson Reed at the PLE. WWE announced this latest addition to the card this afternoon.

Additionally, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor are set to challenge World Tag Team Champions The Miz and R-Truth for the titles. WWE shared this news on its website.

This comes after World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Balor lost their titles at WrestleMania XL during a Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match.

