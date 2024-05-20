wXw Germany Announces the Passing of John Klinger

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

John Klinger, known to wrestling fans as ‘Bad Bones’, has passed away at the age of 40.

The news was shared via the official wXw Germany X account, noting the passing of the 20-year wrestling veteran. Klinger began his in-ring career in the early 2000s, with wXw being one of the promotions where he made his debut.

His last match took place on May 11th against Flash Morgan Webster. Here is the post from wXw Germany:

"We say goodbye to “Bad Bones” John Klinger.

John Klinger was one of the defining wrestlers at wXw for over a decade. He won all of the major titles at wXw and won both 16 Carat Gold and Shortcut to the Top. In his almost 450 matches in the wXw ring, he always worked hard and did his best to excite his fans.

At just 40 years old, John died far too early, shortly before his planned retirement. We wish his family and friends strength in this difficult time."

WNS extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of John Klinger.