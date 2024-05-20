WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Henry’s AEW Contract Reportedly Soon To Expire

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 20, 2024

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Mark Henry, also known as the "World’s Strongest Man," will soon see his contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) come to an end. Henry joined AEW in 2021, making his official debut at that year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. While he has primarily appeared as a commentator and backstage interviewer, his contributions extend far beyond the screen. Henry has taken on significant roles as an analyst, coach, scout, and mentor within the company.

As of now, there is no information on whether Henry will renew his contract with AEW. His last in-ring performance was at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble premium live event in 2018, the same year he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Source: Fightful
