John Cena Rocks a Fanny Pack in New Met-RX Commercial

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 20, 2024

John Cena's incredible charisma shines in a new commercial.

The former 16-time world champion shared his latest acting achievement on his social media, featuring in a commercial advertisement for Met-RX Flex. He accompanied the post with the following caption:

"Tanned, shredded, and ready to Met-Rx FLEX! Staying jacked with @METRx and beyond pumped to bring you another major flex-friendly announcement VERY soon!(Gnarly fanny pack, sweet tank, and rad biker shorts not included). #ad https://Metrx.com"

Cena's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania XL, where he helped Cody Rhodes ‘Finish His Story’ and become the new Undisputed Universal WWE Champion. Additionally, the WWE legend will be hosting this year’s Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.


