WWE Raw Preview For Tonight's King And Queen Of The Ring Go-Home Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c from Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring the go-home show for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event this weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On tonight's action-packed installment of WWE's flagship show on the USA Network, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn faces off against friend-turned-rival Chad Gable in a non-title match.

Additionally, the Raw Semifinal bouts in the ongoing WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments are set to take place. Lyra Valkyria will clash with IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring bracket, while GUNTHER takes on "Main Event" Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament.