WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Raw Preview For Tonight's King And Queen Of The Ring Go-Home Show

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 20, 2024

WWE Raw Preview For Tonight's King And Queen Of The Ring Go-Home Show

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c from Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring the go-home show for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event this weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On tonight's action-packed installment of WWE's flagship show on the USA Network, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn faces off against friend-turned-rival Chad Gable in a non-title match.

Additionally, the Raw Semifinal bouts in the ongoing WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments are set to take place. Lyra Valkyria will clash with IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring bracket, while GUNTHER takes on "Main Event" Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament.

Kevin Owens Recounts Surprising First Meeting with Steve Austin

Kevin Owens recently reflected on his first encounter with Steve Austin and the profound impact "The Texas Rattlesnake" had on his career. [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 20, 2024 09:26AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87635/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π