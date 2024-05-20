WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Liv Morgan Shares Story About Fellow WWE Superstar Farting in the Ring During Matches

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 20, 2024

During an interview with Open Thoughts, Liv Morgan was asked if she ever farted during a WWE match. Liv responded with a clear "no" but then mentioned her former tag team partner, Sarah "Valhalla" Logan.

"[Laughs] No, but oh my gosh, Sarah [Logan], sorry, I love you, but I had this tag team partner, Sarah. I was in a tag team called the Riott Squad, and she would fart in the ring all the time. It stinks, but you have to kind of just not react to it. But it’s like disgusting, you know, but you just keep it moving."

Liv continued, "I’m not farting in the ring, but I’ve been farted on [laughs] in the ring, yeah. You can get spit on. A lot of things happen in the ring. People poop [laughs]."


 
 

Source: WrestleZone.com for transcription
