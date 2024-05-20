Konnan Shares Insight on AEW Drama with Tony Khan Over WWE Signings

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AAA booker Konnan has made claims about AEW CEO Tony Khan, highlighting the ongoing tension between them.

At AAA Lucha Libre: Noche de Campeones in December 2022, Dragon Lee and Dralistico captured the AAA World Tag Team Championship from AEW’s FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). Following the match, Dragon Lee announced he was WWE-bound, starting in January 2023.

Konnan, who has had a rocky relationship with Tony Khan due to past collaboration attempts, shared his perspective on Khan’s reaction to FTR losing to a future WWE talent on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast.

Konnan said:

“When FTR was working with us, I gave the Tag Team Titles to Dragon Lee and his brother Dralistico.

“The next day, Dragon Lee signed with WWE. He hadn’t signed yet, the next day he signed.

“Well, Tony went nuts, and I had to fly over there. He went off and was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, why are you doing this? I can’t believe you did this. You stabbed me in the back, and you should have told me before.’

“So I said, ‘Basically what you’re trying to tell me is you don’t want me to work with WWE again?’

“He goes, ‘No no no no no, I didn’t say that. I have two witnesses saying I didn’t say that’.”

Konnan also claimed that Khan issued an “edict” against watching the 2023 Royal Rumble where Cody Rhodes returned from injury.

In February 2023, Konnan labeled Tony Khan a “mega hardcore mark,” describing AEW as a niche for that audience. A meeting in March 2023 attempted to mend their strained relationship.

In December 2023, Konnan commented on QT Marshall’s departure from AEW, revealing the wrestler was “frustrated” with his role and that Khan “changes his mind last minute.” QT Marshall’s AEW contract expired on January 1, 2024, but he returned in a backstage role in February 2024.