WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Keith Lee Addresses Fans Amid Hiatus from AEW Since Late 2023

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 20, 2024

Keith Lee Addresses Fans Amid Hiatus from AEW Since Late 2023

As previously noted, AEW star Keith Lee publicly stated that he has been working through an injury since 2022, and things have worsened. Consequently, Lee was pulled from the 2023 Worlds End PPV event.

Lee has yet to wrestle in 2024 but commented on his status in a reply to a fan on Twitter/X:

“Doing everything I can to get things handled. Unexpectedly, it turns out I got some more than decent people in my corner. They know who they are… and I am forever appreciative. All will be well in time. They will help me get done, what needs to be done. Appreciate the Love.”

Lee also wrote the following:

“I don’t spend a lot of time with social media these days. But I wanted to make sure I popped on here to give thanks to many of you… The ones who reach out privately. The ones who tweet publicly. The ones who share positive things. I see you. I thank you. I appreciate you.”
 


Tags: #aew #keith lee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87631/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π