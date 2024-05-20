WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Stopping Wendi Richter from Appearing for AEW

Posted By: James Walsh on May 20, 2024

What year is it again?

Wendi Richter is expected to disappear from AEW as time goes on.

Multiple times, “Timeless” Toni Storm has made references to the old-school women’s wrestler from WWE’s past at AEW press conferences, and at one point, there was consideration within the company about bringing her in for an appearance.

It is now believed to be irrelevant, as it has recently been learned that Richter is under a WWE Legends contract.

Others such as Rob Van Dam, who are under WWE Legends deals, had to get permission to work for AEW.

For what it’s worth, Richter has noted that she would make an appearance for the right amount of money.

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #wendi richter #wwe #aew

