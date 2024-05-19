WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
More Matches & Segments Confirmed for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 19, 2024

AEW has announced additional matches and segments for next week’s AEW Dynamite, set to feature Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland in a non-title bout against Nick Wayne. This will be the final Dynamite before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will air live on Wednesday, May 22, from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

FTW Title Eliminator Triple Threat Match: Hook vs. Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Tag Team Match: Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong and Trent Beretta

Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh

Non-Title Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

Singles Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal

Tag Team Match: Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Saraya and Harley Cameron

Singles Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black

TBS Championship Preview: Featuring Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone

Special Appearance: Unified World Trios Champions The Bang Bang Gang

Special Appearance: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley


