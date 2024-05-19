WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Stars Get married

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 19, 2024

AEW stars Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho reportedly tied the knot on Saturday, May 18th, 2024, in Ohio. Ruby announced her pregnancy following the April 17th edition of Dynamite.

John Silver shared a photo of the newlyweds on Twitter/X, congratulating them on their special day.

WNS wishes the happy couple all the best for the future. 

Tags: #aew #angelo parker #ruby soho

