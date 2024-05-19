AEW Stars Get married

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 19, 2024

AEW stars Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho reportedly tied the knot on Saturday, May 18th, 2024, in Ohio. Ruby announced her pregnancy following the April 17th edition of Dynamite.

John Silver shared a photo of the newlyweds on Twitter/X, congratulating them on their special day.

WNS wishes the happy couple all the best for the future.