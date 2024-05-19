AEW Stars Get married

AEW stars Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho reportedly tied the knot on Saturday, May 18th, 2024, in Ohio. Ruby announced her pregnancy following the April 17th edition of Dynamite.
John Silver shared a photo of the newlyweds on Twitter/X, congratulating them on their special day.
WNS wishes the happy couple all the best for the future.
Congrats to the new beautiful couple pic.twitter.com/f71DkPG8QS— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) May 19, 2024
⚡ Konnan Claims Tony Khan Banned AEW Wrestlers from Watching WWE
A video was published to former WCW star Konnan’s YouTube channel with Konnan on: Tony Khan banning AEW wrestlers from watching WWE as [...]— James Walsh May 19, 2024 12:25AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com