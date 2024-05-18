WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Xia Brookside Discusses Joining TNA Wrestling

Posted By: James Walsh on May 18, 2024

During a recent interview with Fightful, discussed joining TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

On knowing TNA was where she wanted to go: “So when I first moved over here in July, I knew it was where I wanted to go. So I started reaching out to Gail and I was talking to her pretty much every week. I was like, ‘Hey, is there a spot yet?’ Like, ‘Where can we fit in? Is there anything open?’ Then eventually it just manifested and I ended up going there and I’m having the best time of my whole career.”

On the support she’s received since moving to the US: “It’s kinda crazy. I’ve never had so many people believe and supported me as much as I have in the last four months of being in America. Like, I moved out here last July and I feel like my life has completely changed for the better. Like I’m wrestling on all of these shows, I’m now with TNA. I get to work with Gail Kim. It is incredible. There is so much support. It really is a family environment. I’ve had two pay-per- view matches now. I’ve had my first title match, which was the triple threat. We are actually going into Rebellion next. So we have Rebellion pay-per-view coming up in Las Vegas and the day after I’m gonna be taking on Ash again. We’re having a rematch because she’s a cheater. Watch the show on Thursday.”

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
