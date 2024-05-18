WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH Women's Champion Athena Injured at TV Taping

Posted By: James Walsh on May 18, 2024

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena was injured during Thursday night’s ROH TV on HonorClub TV tapings.

According to a report from Pwinsider, Athena injured her left leg during her match with Viva Fan. At one point during the match, Athena charged at Van, who ducked and pulled the middle rope down. At that point, Athena went through the ring ropes and landed on the floor. She was then seen limping, with the two women going straight to the finish of the match.

While Athena stayed in character following the match, she did not put any weight on her left leg. AEW/ROH officials wound up helping her to the back.

As of this writing, there is no word on the severity of the injury.

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
