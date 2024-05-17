Latest Update on WWE Superstar's Sudden TV Exit

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has recently announced injuries to several stars, resulting in changes to upcoming events.

Due to injury, WWE pulled Bobby Lashley and Zelina Vega from the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament. Asuka also announced that she will be out of action.

On Thursday, WWE stated that Ivar was out with an injury, causing plans to change. Initially scheduled to fight Tyler Bate on WWE Speed next Wednesday and participate in a triple-threat match on WWE NXT next week, Ivar was replaced by Gallus’ Joe Coffey. Apollo Crews will step in for the WWE Speed Match.

WWE pulled Ivar from TV this week on NXT after Gallus attacked him and Wes Lee to end the show. This sparked speculation among fans about his removal and whether it was due to an injury.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated, “He’s just being given time off because he’s been working so hard of late, but it’s nothing serious and just an angle.”

According to CageMatch.net, Ivar has worked 20 fights this year, holding a 10-10 record. It remains uncertain when he will return to WWE television.