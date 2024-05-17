Eddie Kingston Suffers Broken Leg

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An update has emerged on Eddie Kingston following his removal from AEW Double or Nothing, revealing the nature of his injury.

After Kingston’s No Rope Last Man Standing match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence on May 11, he was seen limping during the post-match segment with the Young Bucks and Jack Perry.

Originally slated to team with Bryan Danielson and FTR to face the Elite at Double or Nothing 2024, Kingston was replaced by Darby Allin for the Anarchy in the Arena match at the May 26 pay-per-view, as revealed on Dynamite.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is believed that Kingston suffered a broken leg.

Addressing the situation, Meltzer said:

“It was a great angle to set up Anarchy in the Arena, but with Kingston suffering what was being talked about on Dynamite backstage as a broken leg, although that was not confirmed as the exact injury, obviously that changed things.

“He was limping badly after the match and they were hopeful the injury wasn’t bad enough to put him out. But on 5/13, they found out the leg was broken and had to change around Dynamite and the main event for Double or Nothing.”