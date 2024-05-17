WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Launches Exclusive Bret Hart Legacy Championship

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 17, 2024

WWE has unveiled new limited edition merchandise for a WWE Hall of Famer on its official online shop.

The latest addition to the WWE Legacy Championship titles was released today, paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

Priced at $749.99, this exclusive title is available for a limited time.

Here is the description accompanying the title’s listing:

"No WWE collection can be “The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be” without this Bret Hart Legacy Championship Replica Title Belt. Every inch of the belt is dressed in subtle and stunning tributes to Bret Hart. It is “The Excellence of Execution” personified in collectible form and a must-have for the die-hard sports entertainment fan.

Just Dropped! Check out this completely unique Bret Hart Limited Edition Legacy Championship Title. Featuring a Hit Man centerplate and custom strap, this belt is a must have for any WWE Title collector! Only 370 available! Head to #WWEShop and get yours today! #WWE"

 


Tags: #wwe #bret hart

