SPOILERS For ROH Tapings From May 16th

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 17, 2024

Last night, ROH held television tapings for its HonorClub programming at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. These matches will air at a later date. FULL SPOILERS BELOW:

- Zak Knight def. Sebastian Wolfe

- Marina Shafir def. Amira

- The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) def. Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico & Angelico)

- ROH Women’s World Championship – Proving Ground: Athena def. Viva Van

- The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) def. Nick Comoroto & Jacoby Watts

- Red Velvet def. Kel

- Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin), Action Andretti & Lee Johnson def. Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Griff Garrison & Cole Karter

