SPOILERS For ROH Tapings From May 16th

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Last night, ROH held television tapings for its HonorClub programming at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. These matches will air at a later date. FULL SPOILERS BELOW:
- Zak Knight def. Sebastian Wolfe
- Marina Shafir def. Amira
- The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) def. Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico & Angelico)
- ROH Women’s World Championship – Proving Ground: Athena def. Viva Van
- The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) def. Nick Comoroto & Jacoby Watts
- Red Velvet def. Kel
- Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin), Action Andretti & Lee Johnson def. Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Griff Garrison & Cole Karter
