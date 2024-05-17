Brian Gewirtz Mystified by Blame on The Rock for WWE WrestleMania XL Documentary Delay

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently appeared on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show to discuss the much-anticipated documentary, Behind The Curtain, which chronicles the build-up to WrestleMania XL. Although WWE announced that the documentary would be released the Wednesday following WrestleMania, it has yet to be made available. Rumors circulated that The Rock was “holding it hostage,” but Gewirtz debunked this notion, pointing to WWE's premature promotion as the real issue.

"There is, believe it or not, there is an awesome doc that WWE… The Rock isn’t holding hostage until he has approval of every frame… Jesus. But there was, I think there was an error in terms of promoting it so soon because it wasn’t ready to come out. So, that was an error that was made. But this was a doc that I think went from 11 minutes to 45 minutes, now it’s over an hour. And it’s pretty awesome, and it will be coming out in some form pretty soon, is my understanding."

Behind The Curtain will delve into WWE’s decision to shift from The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, a choice that garnered critical acclaim. WrestleMania XL set records for WWE, including gate revenue, social media engagements, merchandise sales, and viewership on Peacock.

Gewirtz, who currently works for The Rock and Seven Bucks Productions, shared more insights in his full interview, which you can check out below.