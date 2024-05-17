WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Full Preview for Tonight's WWE SmackDown: King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Matches

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 17, 2024

Full Preview for Tonight's WWE SmackDown: King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Matches

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown airs from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on FOX. Here’s the full lineup:

- Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul contract signing

- Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight (King of the Ring Quarterfinal)

- Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton (King of the Ring Quarterfinal)

- Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal)

- Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton (Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal)

