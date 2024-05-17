Full Preview for Tonight's WWE SmackDown: King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Matches

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown airs from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on FOX. Here’s the full lineup:
- Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul contract signing
- Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight (King of the Ring Quarterfinal)
- Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton (King of the Ring Quarterfinal)
- Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal)
- Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton (Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal)
