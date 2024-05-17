WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

SPOILERS For May 18th Episodes Of AEW Collision & Rampage

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 17, 2024

SPOILERS For May 18th Episodes Of AEW Collision & Rampage

Last night, AEW taped this week’s Collision and Rampage episodes at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. These episodes will air on Saturday, May 18th, on TNT. FULL SPOILERS BELOW.

COLLISION:

Will Ospreay defeated Shane Taylor

Bryan Danielson & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

Orange Cassidy defeated Isiah Kassidy. Afterward, Trent Beretta challenged Cassidy to a match at Double or Nothing.

HOOK defeated Johnny TV

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Rocky Romero

Bryan Keith defeated Beefcake Boulder

The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White & The Gunns) attacked PAC backstage

Nick Wayne defeated Jack Cartwheel

Serena Deeb defeated Anna Jay

RAMPAGE:

Kyle O'Reilly defeated Lee Moriarty

RUSH defeated Cody Chhun

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Robyn Renegade. Afterward, Thunder Rosa ran in and brawled with Purrazzo.

Brian Cage defeated Anthony Bowens


Tags: #aew #collision #rampage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87605/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π