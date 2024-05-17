SPOILERS For May 18th Episodes Of AEW Collision & Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 17, 2024

Last night, AEW taped this week’s Collision and Rampage episodes at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. These episodes will air on Saturday, May 18th, on TNT. FULL SPOILERS BELOW.

COLLISION:

Will Ospreay defeated Shane Taylor

Bryan Danielson & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

Orange Cassidy defeated Isiah Kassidy. Afterward, Trent Beretta challenged Cassidy to a match at Double or Nothing.

HOOK defeated Johnny TV

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Rocky Romero

Bryan Keith defeated Beefcake Boulder

The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White & The Gunns) attacked PAC backstage

Nick Wayne defeated Jack Cartwheel

Serena Deeb defeated Anna Jay

RAMPAGE:

Kyle O'Reilly defeated Lee Moriarty

RUSH defeated Cody Chhun

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Robyn Renegade. Afterward, Thunder Rosa ran in and brawled with Purrazzo.

Brian Cage defeated Anthony Bowens