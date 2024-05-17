AEW Star Out of Action Due to Concussion Issues

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW boasts a talent-packed roster spread across Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and ROH. Despite praise for its stacked lineup, the promotion faces criticism for underutilizing some stars. Charlotte Renegade, one-half of the Renegades tag team, has been absent due to injury, not booking.

Charlotte, trained at QT Marshall's Nightmare Factory, teamed with her sister Robyn before joining AEW. The Renegades held the Women's Tag Team titles in Thunder Rosa's Mission Pro Wrestling and the NWA until December 2023. Robyn debuted on AEW's Dark: Elevation in May 2021, with Charlotte joining in June. Both appeared frequently on Dark tapings at Universal Studios.

Charlotte's last match was on December 23rd on ROH TV, teaming with Taya Valkyrie against Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost, and Trish Adora. Since then, Robyn has pursued a singles career.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Charlotte is dealing with concussion issues, delaying her return. We wish her a speedy recovery.