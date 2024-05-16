WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"First Lady of Wrestling" Missy Hyatt Graduates College

Posted By: James Walsh on May 16, 2024

The "First Lady of Wrestling" Missy Hyatt has graduated college!

That's right, the legendary "Walking Riot" Missy Hyatt has graduated from Lively Technical College in Tallahassee, Florida. Her degree appears to be in being a barber.

Missy is best known for her time in World Class and WCW where she was linked to such huge names as "Hollywood" John Tatum, "Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert, and the Steiner Brothers. She also had noteable feuds with the likes of "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman and Madusa.

Missy had brief stints in both the WWE, then WWF and ECW. Her WWE run was in the late 1980's where she was to host a "Piper's Pit" like talk show. It didn't work out. Her ECW run was her as a "MILF" character where she managed The Sandman. Missy was also a call-in guest host of one of our weekly podcasts for most of 2006. 

Congratulations to the one and only Missy Hyatt!

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #missy hyatt #wcw #world class

